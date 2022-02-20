Andrew Page Purchases 14,000 Shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Stock

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) insider Andrew Page acquired 14,000 shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £86,380 ($116,887.69).

LON SCP opened at GBX 598 ($8.09) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 672.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 708.40. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc has a 12 month low of GBX 592 ($8.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 809.10 ($10.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £209.69 million and a PE ratio of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 28.60, a quick ratio of 28.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a GBX 11 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

