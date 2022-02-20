ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIP. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 62,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $532.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

