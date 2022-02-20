Antiample 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $262.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $262.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Antiample Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

