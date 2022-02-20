Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

