Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.62.
Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.
In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
