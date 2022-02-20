AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AptarGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.92-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $118.44 on Friday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

