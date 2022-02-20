Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.24. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of APTV traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,236. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $127.63 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

