Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQST stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.40. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

