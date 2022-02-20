Aragon (ANT) Hits Market Cap of $192.32 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00012695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $192.32 million and $47.78 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00038137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00106249 BTC.

Aragon Profile

ANT is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

