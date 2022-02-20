Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 40.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 33.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

