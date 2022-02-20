Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Down 4.9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) were down 4.9% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.82 and last traded at $30.87. Approximately 4,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 713,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.84). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

