Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.95 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.71). 324,005 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 176,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.61).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 74.86 and a current ratio of 75.64. The company has a market capitalization of £163.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57.

In other news, insider Robert Lyne bought 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,999.20 ($67,657.92).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

