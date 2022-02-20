Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

AIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AIP traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,293. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,402,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,714,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

