AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $856,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,432,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $12,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

