AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £100 ($135.32) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($142.08) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($135.32) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.55) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a £100 ($135.32) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($119.08) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,690 ($131.12).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,801 ($119.09) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,552.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,599.65. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £136.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 145.30 ($1.97) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

