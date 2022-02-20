Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.97

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 46349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $185,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

