Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of ATNX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.69. Athenex has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $12.65.
About Athenex
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
