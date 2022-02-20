Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ATNX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.69. Athenex has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,118,000 after acquiring an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 20.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 23.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

