Atlas Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $879,838.03 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $879,838.03 and $205,329.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.55 or 0.06910130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,437.81 or 0.99908097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.