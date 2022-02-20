AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATRC. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.64.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 23.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,442,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

