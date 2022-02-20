AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

