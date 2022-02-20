Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 101,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AURA stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

