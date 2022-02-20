Aurora Market Cap Tops $9.76 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $174,137.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00239177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00038174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

