Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $216.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.19 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.