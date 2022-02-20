Automata Network Market Capitalization Achieves $71.79 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Automata Network has a market cap of $71.79 million and $9.99 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.30 or 0.06858033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,070.92 or 1.00101045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

