Autonio Price Hits $0.0270 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $118,813.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.20 or 0.06767152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,206.54 or 1.00205180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051156 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

