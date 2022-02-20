Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.63

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 12825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Avaya by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 67.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after buying an additional 1,645,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after buying an additional 1,275,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $20,120,000.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

