AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXT in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th.

AXTI opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. AXT has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.22.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AXT by 46,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

