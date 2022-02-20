B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $43.74 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 202.33%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

