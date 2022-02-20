Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Backblaze updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ BLZE opened at 9.89 on Friday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 8.75 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of 15.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $3,382,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Backblaze Company Profile
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
