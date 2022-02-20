Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

