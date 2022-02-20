Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,915 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCII. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 143,581 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.