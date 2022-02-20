Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 244.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 28.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

HYLN stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $686.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

