Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total value of $720,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock opened at $253.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.79. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.