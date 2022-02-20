Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $438,000 Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Chico’s FAS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

