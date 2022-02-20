Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $12.82

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $12.36. Baozun shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 218 shares traded.
BZUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.
The company has a market cap of $903.75 million, a PE ratio of 416.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baozun by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after buying an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
