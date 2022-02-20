Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $12.82

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $12.36. Baozun shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 218 shares traded.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

The company has a market cap of $903.75 million, a PE ratio of 416.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baozun by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after buying an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

