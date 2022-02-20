Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €140.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €139.77 ($158.83).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €115.00 ($130.68) on Thursday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($113.60). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €112.89.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

