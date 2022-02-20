Barclays Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $85.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.67.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. Progressive has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,533 shares of company stock worth $7,083,938. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $4,433,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.