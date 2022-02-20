Barclays Increases Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) Price Target to GBX 1,120

Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OCTPF opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Ocean Outdoor has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
About Ocean Outdoor
