Barclays Increases Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) Price Target to GBX 1,120

Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OCTPF opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Ocean Outdoor has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

About Ocean Outdoor

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

