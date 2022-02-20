Barclays PLC Trims Position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,648,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth about $311,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Stratus Properties news, Director James Leslie sold 6,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $237,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

