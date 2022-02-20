Barclays Trims Currys (LON:CURY) Target Price to GBX 120

Currys (LON:CURY) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 120 ($1.62) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CURY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 98.40 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Currys has a 1 year low of GBX 93.75 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Currys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

Currys Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

