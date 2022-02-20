Barclays Trims Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price to $815.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $852.24.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $692.94 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $756.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

