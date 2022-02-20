Barclays Trims Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Target Price to $42.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.57% from the company’s previous close.

VNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

VNT stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vontier by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vontier by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 181,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

