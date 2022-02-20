Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.34. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of B stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Barnes Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Barnes Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Barnes Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

