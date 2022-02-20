Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $93.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.