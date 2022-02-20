BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $236.20

Shares of BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.20 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 236.20 ($3.20). BCA Marketplace shares last traded at GBX 236.20 ($3.20), with a volume of 7,470,853 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 236.20.
About BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA)
