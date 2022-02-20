Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 696 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,507,000 after buying an additional 116,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,017,000 after buying an additional 57,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

NYSE:PPG opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

