Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $215.82 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.12 and a fifty-two week high of $218.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.53 and a 200-day moving average of $203.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

