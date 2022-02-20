Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $199.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

