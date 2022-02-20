Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

