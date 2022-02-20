Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,714 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,586,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after buying an additional 397,673 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 827,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 507,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 288,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.